Sun Aug 25, 2019
August 25, 2019

Baba Bulleh Shah’s Urs begins in Kasur

National

ISLAMABAD: The three-day Urs celebrations of the of Punjabi Sufi poet Syed Abdullah Shah Qadri popularly known as Baba Bulleh Shah began in Kasur on Saturday.

Devotees from all over the world reached Kasur to participate in the annual celebrations. They enjoyed the "mystic kalam" of Baba Bulleh Shah, an official said.

The official said foolproof security arrangements were made to avoid any untoward situation during the Urs.

