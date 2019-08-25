close
Sun Aug 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 25, 2019

Two killed in DI Khan police check-post attack

OC
Our Correspondent
August 25, 2019

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two persons were killed and two others injured in an overnight attack on a police check-post, police said on Saturday.

They said unidentified armed persons attacked the check-post on Daraban-Darazinda road. A staffer of a nearby filing station identified as Samiullah and a passer-by Naqeebullah sustained injuries in the firing and later succumbed to their injuries.

The sources said that a local transport manager, Bangal Khan, and Pir Muhammad were injured in the attack. he miscreants were said to be 10 to 12 and armed with sophisticated weapons riding motorbikes. The attackers escaped the scene after being challenged by the police. The incident was followed by a joint search operation by the police and security forces in the area. The Daraban police registered the case.

