Sun Aug 25, 2019
August 25, 2019

Two killed, two hurt in DI Khan terror attack

By News Desk

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two people were killed and two wounded after terrorists carried out a midnight attack on police checkpoint near Dera Ismail Khan, police officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, unidentified terrorists attacked the checkpoint located in the Daraban Kalan Tehsil, some 60 kilometres away from Dera Ismail Khan. The police retaliated and the terrorists escaped.

The dead were not policemen. The deceased were identified as a fuel station manager who happened to be near the checkpoint and a passerby, a resident of Loralai. The bodies and the injured were taken to District Headquarters Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan. The wounded were said to be out of danger.

