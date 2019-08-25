Institutional reforms to be made in KWSB with WB’s assistance

Institutional reforms will be made in the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) with the cooperation of the World Bank (WB).

According to a press statement from the local government ministry, the head of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP), Andreas Rhodes, along with the WB delegation met the local government minister, Nasir Hussain Shah, on Saturday. Local Government Secretary Syed Khalid Haider Shah, Technology and Special Secretary Local Government Niaz Somroo were also present in the meeting.

Shah said under the project, the water board would be made financially stable after institutional reforms.

The delegation informed Shah that the WB’s board of directors had given approval for the first phase of the project in June. The federal government was also ready to present KWSSIP in the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (Ecnec).

In the first phase of the project, the water board would have institutional reforms and certain measures for the KWSB would be taken.

Shah thanked the WB for its support and services to the water board, and assured that the provincial government would extend all its support for the project, and said that whenever the officials of the WB would need any assistance they could contact any concerned official.