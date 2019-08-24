Veterans demand sanctions on India for violating UNSC Charter

ISLAMABAD: The Veterans of Pakistan (VoP) on Friday demanded of the United Nations to impose sanctions on India over the grave violations of UN Charter and resolutions of the Security Council.

It lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision on not talking to Modi as any talks under present scenario would appear to be from position of weakness.

Decision of the government for not disturbing command structure of the Army under present war-like environment was also supported.

A meeting of the executive council of VoP was held with its President Lt Gen (R) Ali Kuli Khan in the chair. During the meeting, veterans expressed grave concern over violation of human rights by India.

They decried use of pallet guns against peaceful protestors which must be condemned by all peace loving people in the world.

Members expressed satisfaction over the way in which our foreign policy was being conducted. For decades, the world powers and United Nations have been stuck on just asking for bilateral talks between India and Pakistan, and it is for the first time that they have talked about solving the issue under Security Council Resolution, they said.

The members, however, feel that this is not enough. United Nations must now consider imposing sanctions on India for violation of UN Charter and human rights. It is apparent by the offer of mediation that the US government has realised gravity of the present situation. It must warn India about possibilities of sanctions by the USA also, they demanded.

The former military leaders expressed appreciation at the government’s decision of not disturbing command structure of the Army at a stage when the country is engaged in a multi-dimensional war with serious threat of escalation.

New Delhi has also resorted to “water terrorism” by releasing a huge quantity of floodwater into rivers entering Pakistani territories from Indian side which has resulted in displacement and huge losses which must be noticed, they demanded.

The executive council also supported prime minister’s decision of not talking to Modi under present circumstances. Pakistan has been calling for talks since long. Talks at this stage would amount to from a position of weakness.

Members were of the view that under the present circumstances, the opposition should give up their slogans of selected prime minister and follow the proper course through investigations by 30 member parliamentary commission that was formed on their demand.