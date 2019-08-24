Kashmir freedom struggle has entered ‘now or never’ phase: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said the freedom struggle of Kashmiri Muslims against Indian occupant army has entered the phase of ‘now or never’, and they were looking up to Pakistani rulers who, unfortunately, were looking up to Washington.

The government is dividing the nation on political issues instead of uniting it on the vital Kashmir issue, he said while addressing a gathering on Friday. At the time of trial, even the wild animals stop fighting but the rulers are issuing irresponsible statements from air conditioned offices while Indian army is mercilessly killing, maiming and raping Kashmiri youths and women at their will, he said.

He expressed concern over the silence of the civilised world on serious humanitarian crisis in IHK where helpless people were deprived of food, water, medicines etc after subjected to three weeks continuous curfew and army crackdown. The JI will hold a rally in Peshawar tomorrow (Sunday) and in Karachi on September 1 to express solidarity with Kashmiri Muslims and highlight their plight at the hands of Indian army. He said the curfew in the held region entered 20th day and there was complete commutation barrier. The reports were coming about the shortage of food and life saving drugs from the valley which could risk the lives of thousands of Kashmiri, including children and woman.