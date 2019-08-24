We will end the war India started: AJK president

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan said Friday India had started war and ‘we will end it’. He said India snatched the right from Kashmiris through the latest attack on August 05 to convert the Muslim majority into minority by settling Hindus from across India in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

However, he made it clear that the Kashmiris would resist it. He was speaking to a rally taken out here to express solidarity with people of Kashmir. He noted the massive presence of the Indian occupation forces had held the Kashmiris hostages, who were without arms and ammunition.

He emphasized through its new phase of crimes against humanity, India had challenged the people of Kashmir, Pakistan, the Muslim Ummah and the world community. He added India had started a war, which would continue for centuries and Kashmiris would end it by achieving freedom.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Kashmir and Pakistan complement each other. She said the United Nations and other international human rights organizations should take notice of India’s atrocities in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She said India had converted the Occupied Territory into a jail and innocent people of Kashmir had been suffering untold hardships of curfew for last 18 days. He asserted She said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was following Hindutva and extremist policies.

Dr Awan made it clear that said Kashmir issue was not a conflict between two countries but it was a conflict of two ideologies. She pointed out that Pakistan was moving in right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to media at another event, Dr Awan urged business community to use their linkages and connections abroad to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people and expose the true face of India. She said different forums including the parliament were being used to raise awareness about the tyranny and persecution unleashed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

The special assistant said the government in cooperation with all the chambers of commerce and industries would also formulate a way forward to economically empower the Kashmiri women. She expressed confidence that business community would support the victims and civilians of Indian aggression on the line of control to strengthen their local industry.

Addressing a rally of journalists’ representative organizations to express solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir in front of the Parliament House, while seeing it off for Muzaffarabad, she said all legal and diplomatic forums had been activated in the country to forcefully present the case of Kashmir at international level.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has emerged as spokesperson for Kashmiris, was contesting their case and he was continuously monitoring progress of the Kashmir core group.

The Special Assistant said Indian government was bent upon committing genocide in occupied Kashmir, urging international community to take notice of the Indian barbarism.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur said Indian Occupied Kashmir had been turned into a jail for the last 20 days. However, he emphasized Pakistan would contest the case of Kashmiris in the world and Kashmiris would soon get freedom from the Indian occupation.

Speaking on the occasion, Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik’s spouse Mishal Malik said the Indian government was committing the worst violence against Kashmiri leaders. She thanked the journalist community for expressing solidarity with Kashmiris.

A large number of people, including members of Sikh and Christian communities, staged a demonstration to express solidarity with people of Occupied Kashmir. Addressing the rally, Sikh community leader Dr. Sardar Partap Singh said Pakistan was united on the Kashmir issue and the country would continue its support to the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir. Expressing full support to the Kashmiris from the Sikh community, Partap Singh said Sikhs would be on the forefront in fight for Kashmiris against the oppressed Indian forces. He appealed to the United Nations and the United States to take notice of the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. He noted that the message for Indian from the Golden Temple was that India should stop unleashing atrocities on Kashmiris. He said they were waiting for a signal from the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa: if and when the need arose, Sikhs would reach the border instantly. Speaking on the occasion, Bishop Nadeem Kamran, who led the Christian community at the rally, said the very holding of the rally indicated that all the segments of the society in Pakistan were with Kashmiris. He said the Christian community stood with Kashmiris, and they were ready to render any sacrifice for them. “We want to give message to Kashmiris that they are not alone, the entire Pakistani nation is with them,” he said.