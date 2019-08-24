LHC suspends new PCB’s constitution

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Friday received a big jolt as a single member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) comprising Justice Shahid Mubeen suspended board’s new constitution implemented on August 19.

The Lahore High Court responding to a plea of Ahmed Nawaz and Munir Ahmed suspended the new PCB constitution. With the suspension of new constitution, the board’s constitution of 2014 stands restored. The restoration of the old constitution has put the forthcoming announcement on the new domestic structure to a complete halt.

The previous Governing Board comprising regional and departmental representatives also stands restored.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court also reinstated leading coaches Taimoor Azam Khan, Sabih Azhar and Ayaz Akbar as the PCB panel coaches.

Recently sacked Assistant Manager Khurram Awan was also reinstated to his position. Taimoor and Sabih are experienced quality coaches. Their services have been acclaimed nationally and internationally after they successfully completed Level IV coaching course recently.

The court also suspended ad hoc committee of district association Rawalpindi.

The decision by the Lahore High Court has forced the PCB officials go closed door to discuss the implications following the court’s verdict.

“We haven’t received anything as yet from the court. All the officials are in a meeting. We will react once the meeting concludes,” one of the PCB officials, when asked for board’s reaction, said.