No talks needed

This refers to the editorial ‘No more talks’ (Aug 23). At last, the government has realized that India is not interested in a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue through dialogue. The public feeling is growing that the mischief played by the Modi government in IOK must not go unpunished. After the UNSC, the government has decided to approach the ICJ. Decisions at international forums are usually not based on merit, rather on the clout a country carries. Pakistan is on the crutches of international lending agencies, being economically and technologically weak, and therefore has a feeble voice in the global community. Further, the process in the ICJ would be long and time consuming. Can we wait so long when the outcome is also uncertain?

The government should launch a diplomatic ‘aggression’. The foreign minister and other key officials should be visiting world capitals to muster support. The lukewarm support from the OIC should have been countered through aggressive diplomacy. Also, there is a need to sever diplomatic relations with India, close the airspace and create a perception of military build-up. India is in no mood to behave sensibly. A strong diplomatic push and drumming up a perception of serious conflict alone can bring sanity to world powers and persuade India to go back on its jingoistic policies. All other options are shut.

Shoaib Majeed

Karachi