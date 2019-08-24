Cold war within PTI delaying South Punjab Secretariat, says Tareen

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Jehangir Khan Tareen has said the South Punjab Secretariat could not be created due to a cold war among the PTI leaders, which should be ended for the sake of progress of the region and people.

Talking to journalists here at the fourth meeting of the Cotton Crop Management Committee on Friday, he said PTI leaders must sit together to decide things.

When asked about his differences with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, he said: “Yes, we have differences which have been delaying the creation of the South Punjab Secretariat.” However, he appreciated the performance of Shah Mehmood Qureshi as foreign minister and said he had delivered a lot in the capacity of foreign minister. He said all stakeholders of the PTI should contribute unanimously to ensure the creation of the south Punjab secretariat by preventing the cold war. He said Multan was a suitable place for the south Punjab secretariat.

He said opposition senators did not support their parties due to their wrong decision and wrong choice of candidate. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has run the house amicably. The PTI government is making efforts to provide relief to the masses. The government has taken hard decisions and went to the IMF by force of circumstances.

He said sugar prices increased not because of him and soon the government would control inflation and other issues. He said the meeting between Imran Khan and Donald Trump was successful as Trump offered mediation on Kashmir.

He said agriculture was the top priority of the PTI government because this sector was destroyed in the last ten years. Cotton is the main cash crop of the country and the government is working with the APTMA and ginning sector for the promotion of cotton to increase per acre yield.