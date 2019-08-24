Campaign to plant trees along Mai Kolachi Road kicks off

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Coastal Development, Climate Change and Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Friday that the provincial government had decided to turn Mai Kolachi Road into a model road by planting long queues of trees on both sides of the road with the help of members of the civil society.

He said this talking to media persons on the occasion of the inauguration of the campaign on Friday. Barrister Wahab said that the Sindh government had decided to make Karachi a pollution-free metropolis. He said that the government would plant hundreds of trees across Mai Kolachi Road, and after the successful completion of the project the same campaign would be launched elsewhere in the city.

The adviser, while expressing gratitude to the members of the Bohra community for their active participation in this endeavour of the government, urged other members of the civil society to vigorously take part in the campaign to make the entire city green.

He said the government’s Green Karachi programme was a great initiative which would have a positive impact on the overall atmosphere of the metropolis. It was not only the government’s responsibility to plant trees but as Pakistanis it was the duty of every individual to plant trees, he added.

Wahab stated that there would be a complete ban on the use of plastic bags throughout the province from October 1. Also a campaign against smoke-emitting vehicles would be launched soon, he added.

While commenting on the recent exchange of barbs between leaders of the MQM-Pakistan and the PSP, he said the Sindh government never believed in this politics of blame game; it only believed in serving its people untiringly.