Committee formed to monitor SSWMB operations

The Sindh Government’s Services, General Administration and Coordination Department has constituted a Supervisory and Coordination Committee (SCC) to monitor the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board’s (SSWMB) operations in the city.

According to a notification issued by the department, the committee will operate in all six districts of the city. The deputy commissioner will the chairman of the committee while the municipal commissioner of the District Municipal Corporation (DMC) of each district will be its member along with the additional deputy commissioner-I, the superintendent engineer of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), the director of the Sindh Building Control Authority, a representative of the SSP of each district, the deputy director of the solid waste board, a representative of the cantonment boards, the deputy director local government and the assistant commissioners of towns.

The terms of references of the committee will be to oversee the performance of the SSWMB and the companies deployed for cleanliness of the area in the respective district weekly. The committee will also take appropriate measures to ensure cleanliness in its jurisdiction by companies, and the board will be liable to act appropriately according to directions issued.

A weekly performance report will also be submitted by the deputy director operation of the SSWMB of the relevant district. The committee will make sure that payments to the companies be made after due diligence by the SSWMB by September 7 of each month.

The committee will also be fully authorised to recommend the competent authority punitive action against all non-performers. It will prepare plans and schemes for cleanliness in the respective jurisdiction, including small-scale water supply and sewage activities, which will be taken up by the KWSB on a priority basis. The committee will submit its fortnightly report to the office of the chief secretary of Sindh for his perusal and information.