Dar Hockey Academy down Dragons in Belgium

LAHORE: After winning all the five matches in Holland, Dar Hockey Academy (DHA) travelled to Belgium where they defeated Dragons, a top side of the country, 4-2 in Antwerp.

According to information available here DHA were leading 3-0 with five minutes left to the match. But Dragons fought back to score twice and DHA managed one to emerge as 4-2 victorious. Though, handicapped by the absence of three internationals on the national duty with the Belgium team in the ongoing Euro Nations Championships, the Dragons still fielded a very strong side which included three foreign pros from Australia, Holland and Ireland. Dragons started as the favourites.

Hosts had better of the exchanges in the second quarter but couldn’t make out of quite a few opportunities.In the fifth minute of the exciting fourth quarter, Dar HA managed to extend the advantage via the most captivating seconds of the match. Wasim Akram, who has emerged as a decisive player on the tour, displayed superb stick-work. Scorers for DHA were Ali Aziz 2, Farhan 1 and Awais Arshad 1. For Dragons the scorers were Mathew Bell and Henry Raes.