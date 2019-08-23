Pakistan CC become Sindh champions

KARACHI: Danish Aziz's allround performance helped defending champions Pakistan Cricket Club beat Hyderabad's Mullakatiar Cricket Club by 85 runs and become Sindh champions of the 2nd Fazal Mehmood National Club Cricket Inter- Region Championship here at Naya Nazimabad Stadium. Danish scored 46 runs to help Pakistan CC post 190- 8 in 40 overs and later captured four wickets for 10 runs to play a major role in his club’s triumph. In response to Pakistan CC’s 190 runs, Mullakatiar CC were bundled out for just 105 in 27 overs. The team from Hyderabad struggled despite Fawad Ahmed’s impressive 53 runs. Pakistan CC will meet Jinnah Sports Club of Bahawalpur on August 26 and National Combined Club of Lasbela, Baluchistan, on August 28 at Naya Nazimabad Stadium. —PPI