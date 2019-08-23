close
Fri Aug 23, 2019
August 23, 2019

Provinces to be taken on board for implementation of STEM School Project

National

A
APP
August 23, 2019

Islamabad: Ministry of Science and Technology would take all the provinces on board for the countywide implementation and accomplishment of the STEM School Project.

On the directive of Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain the ministry was planning to establish STEM Schools in all the districts of the country with an aim to make the project a success.

For the implementation of the STEM project initially seven well reputed local universities would be included in the project to impart STEM education to the students ranging from grade 6 to grade 10, an official in the ministry told this agency.

According to the project, the official said that each university would be entrusted with the task of imparting STEM education to two schools. He said the teaching staff of the selected university would be given incentive and the students of the universities participating in the project would also be asked to be a part of the STEM School Project. About the implementation plan, he said that a unique syllabus would be formulated which would be in line with the basic modern standards of science education.

