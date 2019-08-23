PM to embark on US visit on Sept 23

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for the United States on four-day official visit on September 23. During the visit, the prime minister will address United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. Imran Khan will also hold separate meetings with leaders of different countries.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will arrive in the US before the prime minister. Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned the global community about simmering tensions between nuclear-armed rivals Pakistan and India.