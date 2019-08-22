PHP registers 74 cases against traffic rules violators

aLAHORE:The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) registered 74 cases against people for violating traffic rules.

According to the PHP sources, Punjab Highway Patrol helped 537 commuters and removed 613 encroachments.

The officials arrested 57 culprits for fixing prohibited gas cylinders.

The PHP team recovered 19 children, including Ali Shan, Ali Hassan, Ali, Nayab Faitma, Armila Faitma, Mohammad Hussain, Sundar Hayat, Shahida Bibi, Naveed Shah, Muhammad Hassrat,Galib Hussain, Muhammad Zishan, Muhammad Asim, Irfan,Umar, Muhammad Shahbaz and Maham, and reunited them with their parents.