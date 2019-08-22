AFPL kicks off in Kabul

KABUL: The Afghanistan’s Football Premier League with the participation of eight teams from across the country kicked off here Tuesday, head of the Public Relations office of the country’s football federation said.

“The matches of the premier league will last for one month,” Mohammad Shafi Shadab told Xinhua.

On the first day of the competition amid tight security, Toofan Harirod from the western zone faced Simorgh Alborz from the northern part and about 4,000 spectators thronged the stadium to watch it, Shadab added. Toofan Harirod beat Simorgh Alborz 1-0. Hosted by the Football Federation of Afghanistan, the tournament is the eighth season of the premier league since its establishment in 2012.