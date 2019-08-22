Amir stars in his final first-class match

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistani fast-bowler Mohammad Amir drew the curtains on his first-class cricketing career with a performance that harked back to his golden days. The pacer, who was playing his final first-class game, finished with figures of 6-64 in a winning cause for Essex against Kent in Canterbury. Earlier, Amir had announced that he will be retiring from Test cricket to prolong his limited-overs career. Amir played 67 first-class games and took 260 wickets at an average of 22.50 and economy of 2.83.
