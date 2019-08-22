Two thieves arrested in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: The police arrested two alleged thieves and recovered stolen goods from them here on Wednesday, police said.

Briefing reporters, Zahir Shah, the In-charge Police Station Battagram, said that the police launched investigation after registering a report of theft at a Women Vocational Centre. He said the police arrested an accused, Inayatullah, resident of Ashara Koroona and recovered 11 stolen sewing machines. He added that the accused led the police party to his accomplice, Zeeshan, a resident of Battagram, where the police recovered stolen valuables including four gold rings, two solar panels, Kalashnikov and a pistol from his home.