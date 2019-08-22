Lok Virsa to hold 10-day celebrations from today

Islamabad: The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold the 10-day long Independence Day celebrations from August 22 to August 31.

Minister for Federal education, Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mehmood will be the chief guest at the occasion. The minister will inaugurate ten-day-long celebrations on Thursday, at Lok Virsa Heritage Museum, Shakarparian.

Various cultural activities would be held including an exhibition of books on Pakistan Movement in collaboration with the National Library of Pakistan. The exhibition will continue till 31st August 2019. Other events include 'Milli Naghma' presentations, live performances by youth to pay tribute to Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, people of Kashmir and martyred.

The 10-day long programs would focus on the freedom movement, heroes of the Pakistan Movement, the rich culture and traditions of Pakistan through performing arts and Kashmir.