IG, Iranian police delegation discuss curbing narcotics smuggling

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab on Wednesday said that elimination of persons involved in international smuggling and dealing of drugs is the need of time and for this purpose a well-connected and coordinated sharing of information must be ensured.

The IG stated this in a meeting with a delegation of Iranian Police at Central Police Office. During the meeting, in order to take action against drugs smugglers, mutual sharing of information between Punjab Police and Iranian Anti-Narcotics Police agreed upon whereas matters of mutual interests were also discussed.

He appointed Additional IG Operations as a focal person for keeping close coordination with Iranian Anti-Narcotics Police and directed that a close liaison should be ensured with respect to information sharing.

Iranian delegation briefing the IG Punjab said that mutual coordination of both forces would be helpful in breaching chain of supply and network of persons involved in drugs smuggling. Iranian police officers acknowledged and praised the martyrs and actions of Punjab Police against terrorism. In the end of the meeting, memorial shields were exchanged between IG Punjab and Iranian police officers.

flood relief activities: IG Punjab directed police force to play active role in rescue activities in the wake of possible danger of flood. He said that police of Kasur and Pakpattan along with the police of other riverine districts should help out the citizens in taking them to safer places. He directed that flood relief camps should be established in flood affected areas besides providing rescue activities and police teams should keep on patrolling in villages and populated areas lying over river banks. He stressed upon officers of Punjab police that they should ensure a close coordination with other institutions in rescue activities and should perform their duties with full commitment and dedication so that no stone should be left unturned in the difficult situation of flood and properties and lives of people might be saved.

Notices to SHO, Muharrar: DIG Operations Lahore issued show cause notices to Ghalib Market SHO and Muharrar for not properly handling the official matters.

On being asked, both the SHO Asif Atta and Muharrar Shahzad Ahmad had expressed ignorance about the exact force strength in the police station and other basic information and directions issued by the IG Punjab. He also accepted three appeals and rejected six appeals on the grounds of serious charges.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) helped 537 road commuters. The PHP teams also removed 613 encroachments and reunited 19 lost children namely Ali Shan, Ali Hassan, Ali, Nayab Fatima, Armila Fatima, Muhammad Hussain, Sundar Hayat, Shahida Bibi, Naveed Shah, Hasrat, Ghalib Hussain, Zishan, Asim, Irfan, Umar, Shahbaz, Waqas and Akmal with their parents.

British, Japanese delegates visit PSCA: A six-member delegation of British and Japanese police officers visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters to secure the first-hand insight of the faculty.

The PSCA chief operating officer briefed the delegation about the various arms and functions of the project and the advanced technologies supporting them.

The delegation visited different sections of the PSCA. The delegates said it was commendable that state-of-the-art and latest equipment of international standards was being used in the City for its security, surveillance and seamless monitoring round the clock.

police training Workshop: Training workshop being organised by Lahore police and Child Protection and Welfare Bureau at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh continued for the second day. Twenty SHOs and 25 officers of Investigation Wing attended the workshop.