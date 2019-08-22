close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2019

National Karate Championships from August 23-25

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2019

KARACHI: Chief Minister Punjab 27th National Men’s and 13th National Women’s Karate Championships will be held at Nishter Sports Complex, Lahore, from August 23-25, the Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) announced on Wednesday.

Teams from all the affiliated units of PKF including WAPDA, Army, Police, Railways, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Navy and Islamabad will field their fighters.

The men’s events will be contested in -50kg, -55kg, -60kg, -67kg, -75kg, -84kg, +84kg, team kumite individual kata and team kata. Similarly, women events will be contested in-45kg, -50kg, -55kg, -61kg, -68kg, +68kg, team kumite, individual kata, team kata. The opening ceremony of the championships will be held on August 23 at 4pm. Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Sports Minister Punjab, will grace the occasion.

