Ashfaq-led PFF to hold National Women Football C’ship from Sept 16

KARACHI: Despite maximum chances of normalisation committee taking charge early next month, Ashfaq Hussain-led Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Wednesday announced that it will organise the National Women Football Championship from September 16

The PFF will hold the 12th National Women Football Championship with its qualifying round to be run from September 16-22, the federation said in its press release. August 31 has been kept as the last date for teams entries. The qualifying round of the championship will be held at Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar from September 16-22.

This will be followed by the final round to be held from September 28 to October 7 at Islamabad. Top two teams from each centre will qualify for the final round. The PFF President Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah said that football activities for women have almost ceased to happen which has increased sense of deprivation among women footballers. “This national event will help in reviving our women footballers’ interest in the game. By organising the event simultaneously in four big cities we aim to bring our female footballers again in the national football loop,” he said.