Tree plantation campaign started at PMAS-AAUR

Rawalpindi: The tree plantation campaign has started at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Tuesday, with an aim to plant tree as part of the Greener Pakistan Initiative to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman, Vice Chancellor, PMAS-AAUR was the chief guest who formally inaugurated the campaign of tree plantation by planting a sapling at University Research Farm Koont.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman said that Pakistan is facing impacts of environmental changes and it is our national duty to plant a sapling to cope with climate changes.

Vice Chancellor said that the university would plant maximum trees as part of prime minister’s plantation drive. He urged the faculty members and students to actively take part in the campaign and urged agriculture scholars to do more research on this topic to mitigate the loss due to climate change.

He stressed faculty members and students to come forward to create awareness among the masses regarding importance of tree plantation in their respective areas to educate farmers and other segments of society regarding the benefits of planting saplings.

He said that the government’s Green Pakistan Programme is a great initiative which would have positive impact on the country’s overall environment. He said that PMAS-AAUR participate in tree plantation drive every year. After planting the sapling, participants prayed for the solidarity of the country and progress of the University.