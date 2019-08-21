Urdu Science Board lauded for promoting science in Urdu

LAHORE: German scholars from Department of Modern South Asian Languages & Literature, South Asian Institute, Heidelberg University Prof Arian Hopf and Prof Amtul Manan Tahir visited Urdu Science Board (USB) here Tuesday and called on Director General Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyar.

Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyar welcomed German Urdu scholars and briefed about the Urdu Science Board objectives, achievements, publications and ongoing and future publications programme. The prospects of mutual collaboration between Urdu Science Board and South Asian Institute were also discussed in the meeting. The German scholars lauded the efforts of Urdu Science Board for transforming scientific knowledge in Urdu and for promoting science in Urdu at national level in the form of quality publications. Prof Dr Aurang Zeb Niazi from Urdu Department of Government Civil Lines College and others were also present on the occasion.