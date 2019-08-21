close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 21, 2019

Suarez who? Carroll admits low football IQ

Sports

AFP
August 21, 2019

LONDON: Andy Carroll has admitted his football IQ was so low he had to use Google to find out who Luis Suarez was when he joined Liverpool in 2011.

Carroll moved to Merseyside for a record fee for a British player of £35 million ($42 million) and teamed up with the Uruguyan superstar in attack. The 30-year-old former England international striker excused his ignorance by saying he meant no disrespect to Liverpool or Suarez.

Carroll, who has returned to Newcastle on a one year deal after being released by West Ham over the summer, had to Google Suarez while he was flying by helicopter to Liverpool to complete the transfer on the final day of the January 2011 transfer window.

Suarez had signed just days before from Ajax for just over £22 million but Carroll told the Newcastle United team website he had no idea who his future team-mate was. “When I was here (at Newcastle), I’d go home, mess about with my mates, play football, go out, whatever, but I’d never watch football. I never knew any players,” said Carroll.

“I’d come in on the Friday or wake up on the Saturday morning saying,’Who are we playing?’ I was completely oblivious to all the football that was going on. “When I was in the helicopter to Liverpool, I was like, ‘I know Stevie G (Gerrard), I know (Jamie) Carragher. Who else?’ “My agent at the time had to tell me and I would get it on Google and find out the team. “It’s bad because it’s Liverpool players, but it’s not disrespectful.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports