Wed Aug 21, 2019
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2019

CDA starts work on Islamabad Highway today

National

Islamabad: Capital Development Authority (CDA) to start improvement of Islamabad Highway from Koral to Rawat section from today (Wednesday). From its own sources CDA will start work on improvement of protected U-turns around PWD and Pakistan Town.

This was decided in a meeting presided over by the CDA chairman on Tuesday which was attended by CDA Engineering team and SSP traffic. The chairman directed that CDA engineering wing and traffic police should take a round of the area and propose interventions to be taken up on emergent basis for ease of traffic flow. This is an interim arrangement to smooth traffic flow on this road.

