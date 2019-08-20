‘Reforms being introduced in cooperative system’

FAISALABAD: Punjab Minister for Cooperatives Mehr Muhammad Aslam Bharwana has said that reforms are being introduced in cooperative system to further accelerate the pace of economic development.

He stated this while distributing the commendation certificates among the officers of the Cooperatives Department, who had shown exceptional performance during recovery of agriculture loans. Cooperatives Deputy Registrar Malik Ashfaq Shahid, Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Zonal Head Mehr Noon Muhammad Khan, Cooperative College Principal Muhammad Sabir Bhatti and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The Punjab minister informed that decreasing of mark up of different loans was being considered for accommodating the small farmers and factory owners. He maintained that 98 agriculture tractors had been distributed among the small farmers on subsidised rates by the department.

The minister lauded the performance of the officers and said that hardworking and efficient officers/officials would be encouraged for raising the services of the department. He urged upon the officers to work actively for providing quality departmental services to the cooperative societies. He also lauded the better working relationship between department and the bank and said that best results of departmental activities could be achieved through coordinated strategy. The minister expressed his commitment that the weaknesses of department would be removed and no corruption would be tolerated at any cost. He said that departmental services would be equipped with the scientific lines for safe and useful investment in agriculture, housing and other sectors through cooperative system. He assured the officers for all-out cooperation for the redress of their problems. Mehr Noor Muhammad Khan said that transparency had been ensured in the advancement of loans.