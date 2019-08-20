close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
A
August 20, 2019

PM reviews progress on CPEC projects

Top Story

A
APP
August 20, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting on Monday to review progress on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.Minister for Planning and Development Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar briefed the meeting participants on various CPEC projects, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was also present at the meeting.

