DG Trade Organisations forms committee to verify voters list of ICCI

Islamabad: The Director General of Trade Organisations (DGTO) has appointed a committee to find fake voters in the voters' list of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) to ensure transparency in the upcoming elections.

Deputy Director of the institution Asma Khattak has appointed a four-member committee to scrutinize the voters' list of ICCI and sought a report within 24 hours. According to details, the Acting Chairman of Islamabad United Group (IUG) Shahid Zaman Shinwari, Vice Chairman Sarfaraz Mughal and other office-bearers have filed complaints with the DGTO alleging that there are hundreds of fake voters in the voters list which has made whole election process questionable.

ICCI is ruled by Founder Group since decades and they want to continue their grip on the chamber for which every tactic including fake votes are being used. Many voters are not part of the business community and they are used to win the elections which is against the principles of fair play.

The whole drama is being orchestrated by the Secretary General of the ICCI Majid Shabbir who is getting undue benefits worth millions form the ICCI. Subsequently, the DGTO has appointed a four-member committee to verify the voters list. Two members of the committee Malik Nadeem and Zahid Qureshi belong to IUG while two others will represent Founder Group of ICCI. The whole examination of voters list will be carried out in the presence of Mr. Haroon Rasheed, an employee of DGTO office. Meanwhile, the Chairman of Islamabad United Group Habibullah Zahid has lauded the move of the DGTO and termed it the victory of justice.