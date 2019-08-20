close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2019

Lok Virsa plants saplings

Islamabad

August 20, 2019

Islamabad: The National Institute of Folk & Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) took part in the “Plant for Pakistan Day” campaign on Sunday, here on its premises in Shakarparian.

The ‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ is part of five years long flagship project to plant 10 billion trees initiated by the prime minister. In this regard, 100 saplings were planted in collaboration with Siraat-e-Naat Association, at Lok Virsa complex, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian.

The saplings will add to the natural lushness of the complex and help preserve the natural habitat of the Shakarparian National Park.

Nazir Ahmed, Deputy Secretary (Heritage) along with senior officials of Lok Virsa and representatives of the association took part in the tree plantation activity. A large number of people including youth were also present at the occasion.

