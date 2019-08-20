Famous singer, his team abducted near Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: A famous singer of Sindh and his team were kidnapped by a some unknown Teghani community persons in the riverine area of Khanpur tehsil, district Shikarpur, on late Sunday night.

Farooque Amjad, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Shikarpur, said a team of singer, including famous singer Jigir Jalal, was called to perform in a wedding ceremony at the katcha area of Napar Kot. The advance payment was made through easy paisa account and after receiving payment, the singer reached a little late at the ceremony. The Teghani tribesmen expressed their anger and questioned him why he was so late and where the dancing girls were.

Teghani community persons took the famous singer and his team away and held them hostage, the ASP added. The hostage persons were identified as famous singer Ghulam Nabi alias Jigir Jalal, his son Aftab Ahmed, his nephews Ameer Ali, Lateef Tunio and Bahadur Ali. The car and its driver have been left by alleged kidnappers, the ASP said.

Farooque said that teams had been dispatched to recover the abducted persons. He assured that all involved in the crime would be taken to task and abductees would be released as soon as possible.