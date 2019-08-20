Siraj backs govt steps on Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Welcoming decision of the government to establish Kashmir desk, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that Kashmir is not a political issue rather it is matter of life of death for Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference here, the JI Ameer said that Jamaat would not act as a silent spectator to the ongoing situation in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) and would awaken and mobilise the nation about the vital issue.

JI Naib Ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam was also present on the occasion. He told newsmen that Jamaat would organise Kashmir march in Peshawar on August 25 and a much bigger programme in Karachi on September 01.

Sirajul Haq called upon the government to play lead role in the prevailing situation and consider his proposal to host an international Kashmir conference on emergency basis. "The Pakistan government should also come up with much stronger narrative on Kashmir.

He maintained that regardless political liking or disliking, the JI was ready to cooperate with the government and opposition on Kashmir issue. He maintained that the military and political leadership of Pakistan would have to take every step which the Kashmir Hurriyat leadership has been demanding from them.

"The political leadership will have to focus on Kashmir cause while leaving behind all the political differences," he said. The JI Ameer also asked the government to appoint a deputy foreign minister who should be assigned task of Kashmir issue only.

Sirajul Haq also demanded of government to take practical measures to dismantle fence which was raised at LoC during Musharraf regime. At the same time, he regretted that every government in Pakistan had been taking measures against national interests.

In this regard, he referred to handing over Aimal Kansi, Dr Aafia Siddiqui and Raymond Davis to the United States. "The present government has also handed over Indian pilot to his government in a haste," he said, adding the decision also gave an opportunity to Modi that he had brought back his pilot within 48 hours.