close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
August 20, 2019

Sunrisers Hyderabad rope in Haddin as assistant coach

Sports

A
Agencies
August 20, 2019

HYDERABAD, India: Sunrisers Hyderabad have roped in former Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Brad Haddin as their new assistant coach.

Haddin will join Sunrisers’ new coach Trevor Bayliss in the support staff. While Bayliss replaced Tom Moody, Haddin will take over from Simon Helmot. Haddin and Bayliss have worked together before, winning the Champions League T20 for Sydney Sixers as captain and coach respectively, in 2012.

Both of them have also been involved with Kolkata Knight Riders, although in different roles at different times. Bayliss was the Knight Riders coach from 2012 to 2015 and Haddin had played for them in 2011.

Haddin comes to the IPL with international coaching experience with Australia. He was appointed their fielding coach for a two-year period in August 2017 after coaching Australia A earlier in the same year.

Haddin retired from international cricket after the 2015 Ashes, which Australia lost 3-2, but five months after he had been part of the World Cup-winning squad. He finished with 3266 Test runs from 66 matches, averaging nearly 33, and 3122 in ODIs, at 31.53 from 126 matches.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports