Boy kills aunt, three others in Swabi

SWABI: A young boy allegedly killed his aunt, her two daughters and an infant baby in Shalji Banda here on Sunday.

It was learnt that one Hilal, 15, son of Said Zaman, opened fire on his aunt, her two minor daughters and an infant, killing them on the spot.

The motive behind the killing could not be known.

It may be mentioned that the husband of the slain woman was also killed recently by his brother over a property dispute.