‘Govt to announce billions of rupees package for Okara’

OKARA: Punjab Information Minister Sumsam Ali Bukhari has said that the government will announce billions of rupees package soon for the people of Okara.

He said this while addressing a gathering here on Sunday. The minister said that the Indian PM recent act on the Kashmir had created problems for him. The Pakistani government had won a great success on the Kashmir issue globally. He claimed that the difficult days of the people had ended and Okara would be linked with the Motorway. The government would spend every penny of the people on their welfare and progress, he added.

GOVT DEPTS PUT ON HIGH ALERT TO MEET FLOOD THREAT: All government departments have been put on high alert to meet any flood threat in the district. Talking to media, Assistant Commissioner Umar Maqbool told that the River Ravi was in normal flow. On the other hand, Assistant Commissioner Depalpur Tabraiz Sadiq had been directed by Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan to keep constant watch on the flow of the River Sutlej and report her about its situation. The people residing in the bed of the river had been directed to move to safer places. At Head Sulemanki, the River Sutlej coming water flow is 12,234 cusecs and onward flow is 5,400 cusecs.

ELECTROCUTED: A man was electrocuted here on Sunday. Dilawar was operating a machine when suddenly his hand touched a livewire. As a result, he received electric shocks and died on the spot.