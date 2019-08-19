close
Mon Aug 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2019

Man, nephew killed in Takhtbhai

OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2019

TAKHTBHAI: A man and his nephew were killed and three other persons sustained injuries over a minor issue in Maskinabad, sources said on Sunday.

They said the elders exchanged hot words over the quarrel of children in Maskinabad and the accused, Bacha Rehman and Sher Rehman, allegedly opened fire on their rivals. Faisal and his nephew, Adnan, were killed on the spot while Waseem, Irfan and Muazzam were wounded.

The dead and injured were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Takhtbhai for medico-legal formalities. The police handed over the bodies to the heirs for burial. The accused fled the scene after committing the gruesome murder and the police launched investigation after registering the case.

