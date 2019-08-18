close
Sun Aug 18, 2019
AFP
August 18, 2019

Peru protesters set fire to building housing China oil firm

AFP
August 18, 2019

LIMA: Protesters set fire to a building housing the offices of a Chinese oil company Friday, during a violent labor demonstration in northern Peru, the interior ministry said.

The unrest occurred in El Alto after a meeting over better working conditions broke down between China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), local authorities, and oil workers.

“After that, mobs burned tires... while another group set fire to the facilities of Confipetrol, a company that provides services to China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), which was also affected,” the interior ministry said in a statement. There were no initial reports of any deaths or injuries, but the ministry said it would file a criminal complaint against those it says took part in the incident. Oil workers had been demanding a wage increase and that the Chinese firm hire more of the local population.

CNPC declined to comment on the incident. The company has been active in Peru since 1993, where it operates half a dozen oil rigs in the northern regions. It also operates and produces gas in the southeast of the country.

