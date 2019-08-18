‘Hockey never been a part of 13th South Asian Games’

ISLAMABAD: Hockey was never a part of the Nepal South Asian Games, confirmed Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), saying that all their efforts to make it part of the show went fruitless.

Mohammad Khalid Mahmood, secretary POA confirmed that hockey was never a part of the 13th South Asian Games as claimed by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF). “Hockey has never been part of the Nepal SA Games starting from December 1, 2019. We have been trying to include hockey and beach handball in the mega event but met no success as yet,” POA secretary said.

In all 27 events are to be contested during the ten-day SA Games that will be organized following over years of delay. Mohammad Khalid said that POA had recently written a letter to the organisers of the game requesting them to include hockey. The letter addressed to organisers says. “You will kindly agree that discipline of hockey was a regular feature of South Asian Games in previous editions. Hockey competitions are regularly played at Olympics and continental level and it is the most popular sport amongst the masses of this region. It is therefore requested that the event of men hockey may kindly be considered and included in the 13th Chapter of South Asian Games.

The support of all SAOC NOCs is also requested,” POA letter addressed to the organisers say. Pakistan returned with gold in the last SA Games hockey event held in India. It is believed that Nepal is reluctant to include hockey in the Games mainly due to the lack of infrastructure for the event.