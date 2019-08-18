close
Sun Aug 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
August 18, 2019

BNP’s Amanullah Zehri among four killed in Khuzdar attack

Top Story

A
APP
August 18, 2019

QUETTA: Balochistan National Party (BNP) leader Nawabzada Mir Amanullah Khan Zehri among four people were gunned down by unknown armed assailants near Crash Plant area of Khuzdar district here on Saturday. According to Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Major ® Muhammad Ilyas Kabzai, the victim Nawabzada Mir Amanullah Khan Zehri along with his 15-year-old grandson Mardan Niaz Khan Zarakzai was on way home to Noorgama Zehri area from Bulbul area in vehicles when his convoy was passing Crash Plant areas as some armed assailants opened indiscriminately fire at the convoy and managed to escape from the scene. As a result, Nawabzada Mir Amanullah Khan Zehri, his grandson and his two security guards namely Sikandar Khan resident of Manjushori area of Nasirabad district and Nisar Ahmed resident of Zehri died on the spot after receiving multiple bullets injuries. Soon after the incident, Levies force team led by Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar on information reached the site and shifted the bodies to civil hospital Zehri where the bodies have been handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story