Prof Faisal Masood laid to rest

LAHORE : EMINENT physician Prof Faisal Masood, who passed away the other day, was laid to rest in a local graveyard after funeral prayers at Jamia Mosque, G-Block, Model Town, Lahore, on Saturday.

Besides his family and relatives, a large number of people not just from the medical fraternity but also from government and bureaucratic circles, lawyers, journalists and cross-section of society attended the funeral prayers despite heavy rain. They termed Prof Faisal Masood’s sad demise a great loss not just to the medical profession but also to the country at large.

Prof Faisal Masood was serving as Director General of Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA) at the time of his demise. Earlier, he had also served as Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University and University of Health Sciences, Lahore. Meanwhile, a condolence meeting in Prof Faisal Masood’s memory was organized at University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Saturday. The condolence meeting was arranged in collaboration with the Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM) and Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians (PAFP), which was attended by senior medics, students and faculty.

While addressing the memorial reference, UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Javed Akram announced that, in order to commemorate the services of Prof Faisal Masud, UHS would institute a gold medal in his name that would be awarded to a student securing top position every year in the subject of medicine at both undergraduate and postgraduate level.

Prof Javed Akram while paying tribute to late Prof Faisal Masud said that he had led UHS in its difficult times. He added the legacy of the veteran physician would continue in the form of his thousands of students. "See a patient today without charging any fee. This will be the best tribute you can pay to Prof Faisal, “ the UHS VC suggested to medics.

PSIM senior vice president Prof Tariq Wasim announced an award of Rs. 100,000 in the name of Prof Faisal that would be awarded annually to the best medical researcher.

He said that the late professor had multiple qualities of head and heart. PAFP President Dr Tariq Mian, Dr Zahid Pervaiz, Dr Salman Kazmi , Dr Tahir Ch and Dr Asad Zaheer also spoke.

Uplift scheme approved

Ag INP

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party has approved a development scheme of local government sector at an estimated cost of Rs 3,058.000 million.

The scheme was approved in the ninth meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of the current fiscal year, 2019-20, presided over by P&D Board Chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani.

The approved development scheme is: Punjab Cities Programme TA Component (Umbrella PC I) at a cost of Rs 3 058.000 million.