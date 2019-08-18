Two added to PHF selection committee

ISLAMABAD: Olympians Kalimullah and Nasir Ali are likely to be included in the Pakistan Hockey Federation selection committee headed by Manzoor Junior.

With the inclusion of the two, the total strength of the committee will rise to six. Besides the chief selector, Khalid Hameed, Wasim Feroze and Ayaz Mehmood are the other members of the committee.

Following the Olympic qualifying matches, the committee is expected to go on a talent hunt programme in every nook and corner of the country. The main purpose of it will be to hunt talent for future Under-19 events including the World Cup.