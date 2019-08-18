Woman, driver killed in Peshawar firing

PESHAWAR: A woman and a driver were killed when armed men opened fire on a car near the Peshawar Motorway toll plaza on Saturday.

One Nadeem Safdar told police that he along with his sister Sumera and others had come to Peshawar from Rawalpindi in connection with a court hearing on Saturday. He said that after the hearing, they were returning when Asad, Farhan, Imran and others opened fire on their car.

Sumera and driver Inam sustained bullet injuries while others remained unharmed. The injured died on way to the Lady Reading Hospital.

The complainant told police that they had a property dispute with Asad and others, who were said to be stepsons of the deceased Sumera.