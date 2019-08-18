DG Khan localities without electricity for 16 hours

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The Mepco has failed to restore power supply to a number of the city areas as well as the suburbs even after 16 hours of the heavy rain.

The consumers said that they had complained to the authorities, but to no avail. Due to severe humidity, they were facing a number of problems, the consumers added. The areas which are facing power suspension include Fareedabad Block No 12, Abu Bakr Town, some parts of Multan Road, Gadai, Gulistan-e-Sarwar, Bhutta Colony and Jampur Road. The Mepco officials said that the heavy rain tripped a number of the feeders and cause technical fault in some transformers. He said that power supply to several areas had been restored while work was under way to restore power supply to the remaining areas.

HOSPITAL VISITED: Commissioner Mudasir Riaz Malik has directed the construction company to handover the under construction wards of the gynecology department in three days to the DHQ Hospital administration. During his surprise visit to the hospital here on Saturday, he expressed his concern over delay in the construction of the gynecology ward.

He also directed the medical superintendent to issue show-cause notices to the doctors, who were absent. Medical Superintendent Dr Shahid Saleem, Executive Engineer Buildings Humayun Masroor and others were also present on the occasion.