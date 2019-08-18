Cummins double stuns England after Smith’s brave 92

LONDON: Australia’s Steve Smith returned to make 92 after a sickening blow to the neck before England captain Joe Root fell for the first golden duck of his Test career as Pat Cummins took two wickets in two balls on a dramatic fourth day of the second Ashes clash at Lord’s.

England were 96-4 in their second innings — a lead of 104 runs — when rain forced an early close on Saturday.

But with more than 98 overs scheduled for the last day, Australia know early wickets on Sunday could leave them with time enough to press for a victory that would put them 2-0 up in a five-match series.

England will now look to Ben Stokes, dropped twice on his way to 16 not out, and Jos Buttler (10 not out), to keep Australia at bay.

Smith’s 92 was the centrepiece of Australia’s 250 all out in reply to England’s first innings 258.

The star batsman had made 80 when he was felled by a bouncer from fast bowler Jofra Archer, making his Test debut, timed at 92.4 mph.

The ball struck him on the side of the neck and head.

He got to his feet but eventually retired hurt.

Stuart Broad took 4-65 in 27.3 overs and Woakes 3-61 in 19 while Archer finished with figures of 2-59 in 29.

England then suffered an all-too familiar collapse with World Cup winner Jason Roy, caught and bowled by Cummins off a leading edge.

Next ball, 9-1 became 9-2 with Root caught behind by Australia captain and wicketkeeper Tim Paine off a superb Cummins delivery.

Joe Denly survived the hat-trick but was caught and bowled by Peter Siddle, with the paceman also removing Rory Burns.

Score Board

Australia won toss

England 1st Innings 258 all out (R Burns 53; J Hazlewood 3-58, P Cummins 3-61)

Australia 1st Innings

C Bancroft lbw b Archer 13

D Warner b Broad 3

U Khawaja c Bairstow b Woakes 36

S Smith lbw b Woakes 92

T Head lbw b Broad 7

M Wade c Burns b Broad 6

*†T Paine c Buttler b Archer 23

P Cummins c Bairstow b Broad 20

P Siddle c Bairstow b Woakes 9

N Lyon lbw b Leach 6

J Hazlewood not out 3

Extras (b17, lb12, nb1, w2) 32

Total (all out, 94.3 overs) 250

Fall: 1-11, 2-60, 3-60, 4-71, 5-102, 6-162, 7-218, 8-234, 9-246, 10-250

Bowling: Broad 27.3-7-65-4; Archer 29-11-59-2; Woakes 19-6-61-3; Stokes 8-1-17-0; Leach 11-3-19-1

England 2nd Innings

R Burns c Paine b Siddle 29

J Roy c & b Cummins 2

*J Root c Paine b Cummins 0

J Denly c & b Siddle 26

B Stokes not out 16

J Buttler not out 10

Extras (b 4, lb 8, nb 1) 13

Total (4 wickets, 32.2 overs) 96

Yet to bat: †J Bairstow, C Woakes, J Archer, S Broad, M Leach

Fall: 1-9, 2-9, 3-64, 4-71

Bowling: Cummins 8.2-2-16-2; Hazlewood 7-1-15-0; Siddle 8-2-19-2; Lyon 9-2-34-0

Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan) and Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand). TV umpire: Joel Wilson (West Indies). Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)