Ahmad takes lead in second round of Sindh Open Golf

KARACHI: Ahmad Baig extended his lead by scoring an impressive six under par on the second day of the Sindh Open Golf Championship 2019 here at the Arabian Sea Country Club on Saturday.

In the second round, Ahmad recorded seven birdies and now has a cumulative score of 11 under par.

Ahmad jointly held top position on the opening day with defending champion Matloob Ahmed with five under par. But he now sits on top of the leaderboard after an impressive show in the second round.

Meanwhile, Matloob finished the day behind Ahmad on the table with a score of two under par. He has a two-day cumulative seven under par.

Shabbir Iqbal, five-time winner of the championship, finished the second round at third spot with one under par. Adil Jahangir lost his rhythm and ended the day at 10th position with a score of one under.

Shahid Javed Khan climbed to fourth position with five under par. He had finished day one at seventh spot.

Mohammad Munir played well to move up ten positions and finish the second round at 20th spot.