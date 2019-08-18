close
Sun Aug 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PPI
August 18, 2019

Ahmad takes lead in second round of Sindh Open Golf

Sports

P
PPI
August 18, 2019

KARACHI: Ahmad Baig extended his lead by scoring an impressive six under par on the second day of the Sindh Open Golf Championship 2019 here at the Arabian Sea Country Club on Saturday.

In the second round, Ahmad recorded seven birdies and now has a cumulative score of 11 under par.

Ahmad jointly held top position on the opening day with defending champion Matloob Ahmed with five under par. But he now sits on top of the leaderboard after an impressive show in the second round.

Meanwhile, Matloob finished the day behind Ahmad on the table with a score of two under par. He has a two-day cumulative seven under par.

Shabbir Iqbal, five-time winner of the championship, finished the second round at third spot with one under par. Adil Jahangir lost his rhythm and ended the day at 10th position with a score of one under.

Shahid Javed Khan climbed to fourth position with five under par. He had finished day one at seventh spot.

Mohammad Munir played well to move up ten positions and finish the second round at 20th spot.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports