Sincere leadership

This refers to the letter 'Less than promised ' (August 17) by Hashim Abro. The views of writer are appreciated. Furthermore, the PTl government now should only should focus on its commitments, and it must be honest with them. If the PTl government wants to see Pakistan's position high, it will have to show honesty and sincerity and work for the country.

Soda Akram

Kech