close
Sun Aug 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
August 18, 2019

SSU commando awarded cash reward

Karachi

A
APP
August 18, 2019

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs100,000 for Special Security Unit (SSU) Commando Khan Saeed Afridi for winning the silver medal in the martial arts category in the World Police and Fire Games, Chengdu, China.

He said that Khan's achievement had made the country and the Sindh Police proud, according to a statement issued.

The provincial police chief stated that the police were also taking an active part in health and social activities besides maintaining law and order in Karachi and other parts of the province.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi