SSU commando awarded cash reward

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs100,000 for Special Security Unit (SSU) Commando Khan Saeed Afridi for winning the silver medal in the martial arts category in the World Police and Fire Games, Chengdu, China.

He said that Khan's achievement had made the country and the Sindh Police proud, according to a statement issued.

The provincial police chief stated that the police were also taking an active part in health and social activities besides maintaining law and order in Karachi and other parts of the province.