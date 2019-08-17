PTI govt fails to raise plight of Kashmiris at world forums: Kaira

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples’ Party declared that PTI government has totally failed to raise the issue of Kashmir and the plight of Kashmiri people in front of the international community.

PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira and General Secretary Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed along with other PPP leaders addressing a press conference at the media office Islamabad said that due to the incapable government terrorism was once again raising its head in Pakistan. They condemned the attack in Quetta in a mosque reportedly killing and injuring several worshippers.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said that Kashmir is burning and people are forced to stay indoors due to the tyranny of Indian forces. Only a tweet is not at all enough in support of Kashmiri cause and Kashmiri people. He criticised Foreign Minister’s statement that the world has huge economic interests with India and displayed his haplessness. In this situation Pakistan approached only one country whereas the most of the world is considering India’s action in Kashmir as its internal matter. "Why Pakistan did not approach other countries", he said terming it as the failure of PTI government.

President PPP Punjab said that on the other hand the PTI government is busy in victimizing its political opponents. The government arrested leaders of PPP and PML-N and has done nothing on any front. It is so unfortunate that Faryal Talpur was transferred to prison at midnight when his brother was in NAB’s custody and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was in Muzaffarabad to celebrate Eid with his Kashmiri brethren. This coward government had earlier arrested Maryam Nawaz in front of his father when she was visiting him in prison. This all is being done to satisfy the ego of puppet prime minister, he said.

He asked as to what did NAB achieved by keeping President Asif Ali Zardari in custody for 68 days. Similarly, he said Faryal Talpur was detained by this government for over sixty days before she was transferred to prison from hospital in an ambulance. "Why she was moved in ambulance if she was not sick, he asked. It is in the record of history that once Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Begum Nusrat Bhutto were both in prison in General Zia’s times and now President Zardari and his sister are in prison. He said that the children were not allowed to meet their father on Eid Day when Ms. Assefa Bhutto Zardari went to NAB detention center in Islamabad despite court’s orders. He said that tyranny is always defeated with the resolve to face it and PPP has the resolve to fight for injustices, victimization and the ego of the puppet prime minister.